Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer recalled in England squad for South Africa T20Is

All-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have all returned to the 16-member national squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, which is slated to take place from February 12, 2020 to February 16, 2020.

Besides the trio, batsmen Jos Buttler and Jason Roy and all-rounder Ben Stokes have also recalled in the England T20I side against the Proteas.

However, the likes of Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood and James Vince--who were all part of the side's 3-2 T20I series win against New Zealand--have been left out of the squad.

Meanwhile, seamers Pat Brown and Saqib Mahmood, leg spinner Matthew Parkinson, batsman Tom Banton have all been drafted into the England squad for the upcoming T20Is.

Reflecting on the T20I squad, national selector Ed Smith said that the players have been chosen keeping in mind the ICC T20I World Cup next year.

"In the T20s, a number of players who were rested for the successful 3-2 victory in New Zealand return to the squad. We want to expand the pool of players who can perform successfully for England, while also helping the team to peak for major tournaments," the ICC quoted Smith as saying.

Besides T20Is, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also announced a 16-member ODI squad for the first time since their maiden ICC World Cup title triumph in July this year.

Surprisingly, Archer, Buttler, Stokes and Wood are all rest for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning February 4 in Cape Town.

The two squads are as follows:

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Pat Brown , Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood