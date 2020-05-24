Mohammed Shami says ready to follow all coronavirus precautions when cricket resumes

Indian pace spearhead Mohammad Shami has said that the players will have no issue to follow all the guidelines, including not using saliva on the balls, in order to combat the threat of coronavirus pandemic when cricket action resumes worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Salam, Shami was asked about the difficulties which all the players will face on the resumption of cricket post pandemic scare.

Shami said that though there will be plenty of guidelines including playing the matches without spectators and no physical celebrations, the players will surely have any issue to follow the same at a time of this big crises.

"I know there will be a difficult time on field.There are issues regarding the usage of saliva, new rules against the use of saliva on the balls.There are guidelines for celebrations and spectators.See, I believe if we have such a big crises in front of us which requires everyone to maintain social distancing then we must follow it," he said.

Shami, however, added that compulsory COVID-19 tests can be conducted ahead of the series, so that the players do not scare away from coming in contact with each other during celebrations.

"However, when we play matches, we play it is as a family or a unit or a group.So, it is better that we all get tested before the beginning of every series so that we head into the clash with a clean chit. So that, we do not scare away from coming up in contact with each other. According to me, this will be better," he added.

Talking about the prospect of playing matches without spectators, the 29-year-old admitted that the presence of fans definitely motivate the players, but added that everyone is ready to fight the threat of the pandemic even if it is required to play in empty stadium.

"If there will be a rule that require us to play matches without spectators, I don't think anyone will have any issue on this because we all are batting a pandemic.Though I admit that the presence of fans motivate us during a match, we all are ready to follow the guidelines to combat the threat of coronavirus.Meanwhile, there are options to bring crowd during the match like maintaining a two-seat distance and leaving every second row vacant, distributing mask and gloves.So, there are options available," Shami said.

Earlier this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued fresh guidelines for the resumption of Community Cricket amid coronavirus pandemic. The world's cricket governing body advised against the use of saliva on ball, while also batting for health and temperature checks.

Meanwhile, the ICC also suggested the umpires to use gloves during the match.

On May 17,the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown in India till May 31, with sports complexes and stadiums being allowed to reopen but without spectators.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that it will not rush things and is ready to wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players.