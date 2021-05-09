हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mother's Day

Mother’s Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead as cricketers extend greetings

While legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked his mother for always loving the former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag penned an emotional poem for his mom in Hindi.

Mother’s Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead as cricketers extend greetings
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with his mother (Image: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter)

As the nation celebrates the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Indian cricketers poured heart-warming wishes for their moms on the occasion of Mother's Day.

"Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina termed his mother as the "biggest inspiration" and thanked her for showing the southpaw the right path.

"Thank you mom for always being my pillar of strength & showing me the right guidance. You will remain my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa," Raina tweeted.

Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished the "greatest teacher" (mother) a happy Mother's Day.

"My greatest teacher and my best friend- happy Mother's Day Ma," Dhawan captioned the post on Instagram.

 

On Saturday, athletes from the Indian hockey contingent thanked their mothers for their unconditional and endless love, prayer, and support that has helped them achieve success in the sport.

