IPL 2021

IPL 2021 suspended: Sanjana Ganesan reunites with husband Jasprit Bumrah at home, shares adorable picture

Sanjana and Bumrah returned home in Mumbai after the BCCI decided to postpone the cash-rich tournament indefinitely mid-season following the detection of COVID-19 cases in some players and support staff.

File image (Source: Instagram)

Team India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is a sports presenter, were reunited after the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) got suspended indefinitely.

Sanjana and Bumrah tied the knots back in the month of March and the couple didn’t get to spend much quality time together as immediately after their wedding, both Bumrah and Sanjana got busy with their respective jobs as they were part of the IPL 2021. While Bumrah represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, Sanjana was appointed as one of the presenters by the official broadcasters of the cash-rich league.

However, Sanjana and Bumrah returned home in Mumbai after the BCCI decided to postpone the cash-rich tournament indefinitely mid-season following the detection of COVID-19 cases in some players and support staff.

In the picture posted by Sanjana on Twitter, she can be seen, throwing a broad smile while sitting next to her newly-wed husband. The picture also shows the couple, wearing t-shirts of the same colour.

Earlier this week, Bumrah had wished 'Happy Birthday' to Sanjana in a special manner.

Bumrah posted a message on social media and expressed his love for his partner and wrote: "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you."

Notably, Bumrah had a decent outing in the IPL 2021 as he picked up six wickets from seven matches. However, the pacer was bit disappointed after the suspension of the IPL, but he also understood the need of the hour.

In a video shared by MI’s official Twitter handle, Bumrah put forth his opinions.

“It’s unfortunate that the tournament had to stop midway but I think it was in everybody’s best interest to take care of everybody’s safety and well-being,” he said.

