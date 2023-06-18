MPL 2023 Live Streaming Details, Dream11 Prediction And More: When And Where To Watch Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings?

The match no. 6 of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023 season will have Puneri Bappa going head to head against the Chatrapati Sambhaji Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday (June 18).

All eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Puneri Bappa who started off the MPL 2023 with a stylish fifty in the first game. In the opening match, the Kolhapur Taskars faced defeat against Puneri Bappa. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Pune team displayed a dominant performance, securing victory with eight wickets against the Kolhapur team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pawan Shah led Pune's pursuit of the 145-run target set by Kolhapur, exhibiting an aggressive and formidable start.

Match Details

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 2, MPL 2023

Time & Date: June 18 2023, Sunday, 8 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The conditions at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium are likely to favour the batters, providing good bounce which will come onto the bat. It also offers some assistance to spinners who can turn the ball with good amount of bounce.

Dream11 Prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Saurabh Nawale

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Pawan Shah, Murtaza Trunkwala, Ranjeet Nikam

All-rounders: Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (vc)

Bowlers: Hitesh Walunj, Mohsin Sayyed, Piyush Salvi, Aditiya Dawares

Probable XIs

Puneri Bappa: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Pawan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Rohan Damle, Harsh Sanghvi, Suraj Shinde(wk), Vaibhav Chougalle, Piyush Salvi, Sachin Bhosale, Shubham Kothari, Aditiya Dawares

Chatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar(c), Rameshwar Daud, Mohsin Sayyed, Jagdish Zope, Saurabh Nawale(wk), Hitesh Walunj, Om Bhosale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Murtaza Trunkwala, Ranjeet Nikam, Abhishek Pawar, Swapnil Chavan