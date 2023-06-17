MS Dhoni's CSK Finds Yet Another All-Rounder As Rajvardhan Hangargekar Lights Up MPL 2023 With Huge Sixes, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Maharashtra Premier League kicked off with great excitement on Thursday, showcasing some outstanding performances in the cricket competition. Six teams are vying for the title of Maharashtra's champions in this league, which follows a round-robin format consisting of 19 games. Among the prominent athletes participating are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Hangargekar sunke sirf bowler samjha kya?



Batter bhi hai main! _

.



In a recent match of the MPL 2023, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the captain of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (CSK), delivered an exceptional batting performance. His display of skill and dominance not only astounded the spectators but also contributed to his team's victory. Hangargekar played a crucial role in leading CSK to triumph against the Eagle Nashik Titans in the MPL 2023 match. The Titans had set a target of 196 runs, setting the stage for an intense contest.

With CSK needing 52 runs for victory, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings was under pressure. However, Hangargekar remained composed and unleashed a flurry of powerful shots that left the opposition helpless. With three consecutive sixes, he changed the course of the match in a spectacular manner. The ball soared high and cleared the boundary ropes, eliciting thunderous cheers from the crowd. Hangargekar's commanding performance left no doubt about his ability to dominate the game, showcasing both power and precision in every stroke.

Unfortunately, Hangargekar's impressive innings came to an end on the fifth delivery of the over. Nevertheless, his impact on the game had already left a lasting impression on the spectators. His explosive batting had turned the tide in favor of CSK, leaving the Titans in a state of disarray.

In a rain-affected thriller, the Eagle Nashik Titans emerged victorious over the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, thanks to an outstanding all-around performance by Kulkarni. With a superb score of 60, opener Kulkarni played a pivotal role in helping the Rahul Tripathi-led Titans reach a substantial total of 195 for six wickets after being asked to bat.

Due to rain interruptions, the target for CSK was revised to 157 runs off 15 overs according to the DLS method. In the penultimate over, CSK skipper Rajvardhan Hangargekar launched a late assault. However, Kulkarni, bowling at a medium pace, restricted the opposition to 16 runs in the final over. Despite failing to achieve the required runs within 15 overs, the Titans emerged victorious by a margin of 4 runs.