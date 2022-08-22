Cheers: MS Dhoni celebrates birthday of family friend with wife Sakshi - Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who likes to keep his personal life private, rarely shares anything on his social media handles, however, his wife Sakshi Dhoni is exactly the opposite of what MS is. Sakshi is someone who loves to share everything on social media and so do her friends. Three days back Sakshi shared a photo on her Instagram with Mahi and a few friends. It looked like the group was celebrating someone's birthday. After three days a video went viral on the internet where MS can be seen holding a glass of 'Shots' which could be anything from Vodka to Tequila. As soon as the video was posted on internet, fans started showing their love for the ex-India cricketer while some were in shock.

Here are some photos and videos from the party -

Sakshi posted a picture from a get-together party with friends and in the photo, one can see Dhoni sitting and smiling for the camera. He is wearing a black shirt and looking extremely fit and handsome. Some years back, Dhoni had said, about his cricketing skills, that he is ageing like fine wine but that phrase suits him in his life as well.

Dhoni had recently logged in to his Instagram to change his Display Picture after over 2 years. He did that on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. The Chennai Super Kings captain marked the occasion with a special DP that had a tricolour in it and a caption that read: "I am proud to be an Indian'.

MSD, as he is popularly called, will next be seen in the Indian Premier League next year. The 41-year-old had said at the end of IPL 2022 that he is not done with cricket yet. He will don the yellow jersey next year as well and see if they can win the tournament, their fifth title, at Chepauk, CSK's home ground. IPL 203 could be Dhoni's last outing in the yellow jersey and Dhoni believes he wants to retire in front of the home fans. Not to forget, no IPL match has taken place in Chennai since 2020 due to Covid-19. In that edition, CSK was not allowed to play at home.

Next year, if Covid protocols are not in place, then the tournament may return to its old format where all teams play half of the matches at their home ground and Chennai fans can again watch their favourite Dhoni in action, maybe for the last time.