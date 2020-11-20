MS Dhoni celebrates wife Sakshi's 32nd birthday with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in Dubai

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi turned 32 on Thursday.The couple celebrated the latter's special occasion with family and friends in Dubai after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper decided to stay back following the conclusion of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In fact, Dhoni and Sakshi were joined by two sporting greats--Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik--for the birthday celebrations.

Mirza took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of pictures from the gala bash.

In one of the picture on her Instagram story, Dhoni, Sakshi, Sania, Shoaib and her sister Anam could be seen posing for the camera.

"Fun Times," the tennis player wrote along with the picture.

On a related note, Dhoni returned to the field for the first time since ICC World Cup 2019 when he led CSK in the recently-concluded IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For the first time in the history of the lucrative T20 tournament, the Chennai franchise failed to make it to the playoffs and made a poor seventh-place finish in the points table with just six wins in 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Sania spent most part of the coronavirus lockdown with her parents in Hyderabad before she flew back to Dubai to be with her husband.