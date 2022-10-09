'MS Dhoni ne Pakistan ko...', Shahid Afridi makes a BIG statement ahead of IND vs PAK clash at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a big statement on Saturday (October 9) ahead of the epic India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2022 which is to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. Afridi believes that the current Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam has brought back Pakistan as one of the fiercest competitors of the Indian cricket team. He said that under leadership of MS Dhoni, India beat Pakistan so many times that they had become unimportant. Dhoni had changed the approach of the Indian team in his time, said Afridi. But it is not the case anymore. Babar's Pakistan after defeating India twice in one year cycle has proved they are not a runover any more.

Last year when Pakistan beat India at T20 World Cup, it was the first time they had done so in a World Cup. Till then, India had never lost to Pakistan in any World Cup match. Men in Blue are still undefeated in the ODI World Cup. Pakistan beat India again at the Asia Cup to stop them from qualifying for next stage.

"Agar aap India ke team ko uthake dekhe, pichle kuch aarse main, Dhoni ke daur me agar aap dekhe toh unhone aapni approach ko change kardiya. Unhone Pakistan team ko...woh joh Pakistan-India hota tha woh khatam kardiya tha. Kyunki woh continuous jeetein jaa rahein the. Unhone soch badli apne, unhone Australia, England, South Africa...uss level pe unke jo top batsmen the unhone unke saath muqabla karna shuru kardiya tha. Unhone Pakistan ko, sorry to say, side main rakh diya tha. Par aab woh cheez wapas aa rahein hain and of course wapas ayegi. Approach bohot important he to decide aap apne aap ko kis level me rakhna chahatein hain,” Afridi was quoted as saying on Samaa TV.

English translation of Afridi's quotes: "Under Dhoni, India had changed their approach. He had finished the rivalry between India and Pakistan. Because under him, the team would always win. They changed their approach and started seeing Australia, South Africa and England as their main competitors. They had kept Pakistan on the side. But now things have changed. Pakistan are coming back and are one of the toughest challenges for India."

The upcoming clash between India and Pakistan will b exciting with 90,000 spectators watching the match live at iconic MCG while more than a billion will be hooked to their TV sets as Pakistan will try and defeat India again at the World Cup.