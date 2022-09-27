India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: MCG gets ready for BLOCKBUSTER match, check When & Where to watch, all details HERE

Preparations have started at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan, which will take place next month. India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23. It will not only start the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign of both nations but also will be the first clash to be hosted by the stadium during the global cricketing event.

The official Twitter handle of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) took to social media to share pictures of some work going on at the field. Vehicles and machines were being used to work on the playing field. “And just like that... Cricket is loading,” tweeted the MCG. So far this year, fans have been treated to three big clashes between two Asian giants, one in women’s cricket and two in men’s cricket.

And just like that_ Cricket is loading _ pic.twitter.com/y84SmIrqFf — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) September 26, 2022

India and Pakistan women’s teams gave fans their first taste of this big rivalry on July 31, 2022 when they squared off in a cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In this clash, Pakistan was bundled out for just 99 runs in 18 overs and Sneh Rana’s spin (2/15) made her opponent dance to her tunes. Chasing 100, India did their job comfortably within 11.4 overs, with eight wickets in hand. Smriti Mandhana’s 63* off 42 balls guided her team to an easy win. India would go on to win the silver medal in cricket at CWG 2022, making history.

The star-studded men’s teams of both countries clashed on August 28, to kick-off the Asia Cup 2022. What fans got was one of the best clashes between both sides in recent years as it went down the wire. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) were absolutely lethal with their pace, bundling out Pakistan for just 147 in 19.5 overs. Star batter Mohammad Rizwan is top-scored for Pakistan with 43 off 42 balls.

Chasing 148, India did lose openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early, but knocks from Virat Kohli (35), Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33 not out) guided Men-in-Blue to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Just a week later on September 4, both sides clashed again during the tournament’s Super Four phase. In that match, the quickfire 54-run stand between KL Rahul (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Virat Kohli’s blistering 60 off 44 balls guided Men in Blue to 181/7 in their 20 overs.

Spinner Shadab Khan (2/31) was the leading bowler for Pakistan. Rizwan (71) and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (42) turned things in favour of Pakistan with their quick knocks and Arshdeep’s dropped catch of Asif Ali added a lot of drama and tension to the match, which India lost by five wickets with a ball to spare.

This loss became a huge reason for Team India’s early exit from Asia Cup 2022. They lost their next game to Sri Lanka as well and failed to defend their title by finishing at third in the Super Four phase.

So when Men in Blue steps inside the iconic, jam-packed MCG in October, it will be on their mind to avenge two of their very painful losses to Pakistan, with the first one being a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the 2021 edition of the tournament, which led to India’s exit from the tournament in Super 12 phase itself.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Match Details

When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match going to take place?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be held on October 23, Sunday.

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 130pm IST. The toss will take place at 1pm IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match LIVE in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

