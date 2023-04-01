MS Dhoni Player IPL 2023 Opener Vs Gujarat Giants With Injured Knee? CSK Head coach Stephen Fleming Gives Big Update

MS Dhoni has returned to competitive cricket and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Gujarat Titans (GT). Despite concerns over his knee, Dhoni captained the side after being seen ready in his jersey before the fixture. During GT's chase, Dhoni seemingly suffered a knee issue when he dived to stop a ball. Fans became worried about his health, but it was later confirmed that he had only suffered from cramps and is fit to participate in upcoming fixtures.

Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Dhoni's availability and said, "He was always playing. Not sure where that story came from. He was nursing a sore knee throughout the month of pre-season, but today it was just cramps, it wasn’t the knee. He’s not going to be as quick and nimble as he was 15 years ago, but he is still a great leader of the side and, even with the bat, he is still going to play a part. He knows his limitations and he is a valuable player to have on the field. He is a legend."

Although Dhoni may be struggling with a knee issue, he remains determined to lead CSK to another IPL title. The team has won four titles under his captaincy and is just one title away from matching table-toppers, Mumbai Indians. CSK has been the most consistent team in IPL history, qualifying for the second round in all 11 seasons they have participated in.