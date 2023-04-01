topStoriesenglish2590225
NewsCricket
IMPACT PLAYER

From Basanti To Thalapathy, Impact Player Signal In IPL 2023 Sparks Hilarious Memefest Online

As the umpire signalled the use of the impact player rule, crossing his hands over his head and touching his wrists, fans were reminded of the Marvel superhero Black Panther and his iconic "Wakanda Forever" chant.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

From Basanti To Thalapathy, Impact Player Signal In IPL 2023 Sparks Hilarious Memefest Online

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in style, with the Gujarat Titans securing a five-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. The highly anticipated 16th edition of the lucrative league featured some new players and rules, including the controversial impact player rule which generated some uncertainty. Despite this, both teams utilized the new rule, with Chennai substituting in Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu and Gujarat being forced to bring in B Sai Sudharsan for Kane Williamson due to injury.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli Hits Monstrous Six In Nets Ahead Of RCB vs MI Game, Faf du Plessis' Reaction Goes Viral

As the umpire signalled the use of the impact player rule, crossing his hands over his head and touching his wrists, fans were reminded of the Marvel superhero Black Panther and his iconic "Wakanda Forever" chant. Fans also recalled Thalapathy Vijay and actress Hema Malini, resulting in some hilarious reactions.

While Chennai's impact player Deshpande struggled, conceding 51 runs in just 3.2 overs, Gujarat's Sudharsan scored 22 runs off 17 balls, providing valuable support to Shubman Gill, who scored a stunning 63 off just 36 balls. Despite the early dismissal of Hardik Pandya, the likes of Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, and Rahul Tewatia contributed crucial blows to secure victory for the Titans.

The Titans will now face the Delhi Capitals on April 4, while the Super Kings take on the Lucknow Super Giants on April 3. Overall, the opening match of the IPL 2023 season was an exciting spectacle, with fans eagerly anticipating the next fixtures.

Live Tv

Impact PlayerImpact Player news updateImpact Player newsImpact Player updateIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 updateImpact Player SignalImpact Player Signal news updateImpact Player Signal newsImpact Player Signal update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?