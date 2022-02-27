MS Dhoni’s new moustache look ahead of IPL 2022 goes VIRAL, fans say CSK captain looks like ‘thalaivar super star’ – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is not only known for his captaincy and wicket-keeping skills but he is also famous for donning different looks which has often been praised by fans.

Interestingly, Dhoni once again sported a new moustache look for one of the teasers of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 promos and the former India skipper looks almost unrecognisable in his new avatar, which got his fans talking all over social media.

Check out Dhoni’s new look here:

Cue the, 'cause he is in a new avatar! How did you react to #DhonisNewLook? Let us know with an emoji! pic.twitter.com/Kv6qMr6iz5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2022

Here’s how fans reacted to MSD’s new avatar:

Dhoni thala looks like thalaivar super star — Maniraj Kumaravel (@mnraj075) February 26, 2022

Much better actor than half of bollywood — harsh (@mrHJ27) February 26, 2022

Dhoni when he's not playing cricket pic.twitter.com/OXO9L0L4eb — Deathstrokeslade (@d3athstrok33) February 26, 2022

Dhoni look to anil Kapoor style — Vikash Kumar (@Vikash969363) February 26, 2022

Notably, Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction for INR 12 crore and he will be leading the defending champions in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has led the franchise to four IPL titles.

Meanwhile, CSK have been placed in Group B as per IPL's new format, alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK will play two games against all of the aforementioned teams, and they will also play Mumbai Indians of group A twice, and they will face off other group A teams just once.

IPL 2022 Format, Schedule, Group Details:

Every team will play a total of 14 matches – twice against the five teams (4 teams from their group and 1 team from the other group), and once against four teams from the other group).

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

The tournament kickstarts on March 26 and will end on May 29. All matches will be played in Maharashtra in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered a major reason behind the spread Covid-19 infection.

CSK Squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma