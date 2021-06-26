MS Dhoni’s vacation with family: Check unseen pics of CSK skipper’s dreamy and luxurious cottage in Shimla

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently travelled to Shimla along with his family and relatives after the COVID-19 second wave took a downward trend and lockdown restrictions eased in Himachal. As per reports, a total of 12 people, including Dhoni were stationed at a homestay in the Mehli area of Shimla. It was the second time that Dhoni had visited the town in the past three years.

Many photos from Dhoni, Sakshi, and their 6-year-old daughter Ziva’s recent vacation went viral on social media platforms. The viral snaps feature the trio enjoying their time in the mountains. However, what has caught fans' attraction is the dreamy and lavish cottage of Dhoni which has a beautiful view and jaw-dropping interiors.

Check out the unseen pics of Dhoni’s cottage in Shimla:

Dhoni, who led CSK to second place on the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced that the second phase of IPL 2021 will commence from September 19 in the UAE while the final of the tournament will be played on October 15. CSK will be eager to leave a poor 2020 season behind, when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.