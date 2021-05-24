Hardik Pandya has THIS to say about partner Natasa Stankovic’s hot pool pic

Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s partner Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself enjoying time in a pool. Wearing a sizzling black colour bikini and a matching sunglasses, Natasa captioned her throwback picture as ‘good times and tan lines’.

The picture became a hot favourite on social media with Hardik Pandya leading a long list of admirers who commented on the post. The Baroda all-rounder used a red-heart and a fire emoji to express his emotions. Hardik and Natasa are one of the most active celebrity couples on social media and they both keep sharing pictures and videos to keep their fans entertained.

Natasa also shared an old post from last year on her Instagram story, where she was seen sharing a loved-up moment with Hardik. Earlier this week, Natasa posted a couple of pictures where they both can be seen posing wearing stylish clothes.

While Natasa looked gorgeous and in her all-white look, Hardik got full marks for experimenting with his dressing style. Apart from a black round-neck t-shirt and black shorts, Hardik was seen wearing a white wig with huge red glasses. The first pic had the couple posing in front of the camera, the second picture saw them sharing a moment and staring at each other.

The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 4 has come as a blessing in disguise, allowing Hardik to share quality time with his son Agastya and partner Natasa. Hardik seems to be making most of the opportunity and his Instagram feed is full of video and pictures featuring Natasa and Agastya.

Hardik, who has still not started bowling, failed to make it to India’s Test squad for the England tour but is expected to be back in the side when they tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July.