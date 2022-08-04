NewsCricket
NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs NZ CWG 2022 T20 match at The Hague, 8.30 PM IST, August 4

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Zealand cricket team will be eyeing a clean sweep when they take Netherlands on in two-match series that kickstarts on August 4 (Thursday). Black Caps will be looking at the series as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. All the participating teams are looking to try out as many players as possible so that can zero in on their final 15 squad. The Kiwis are coming into the series on back of  a dominating series win vs Ireland. New Zealand blanked the Irish 3-0 each in ODI and T20I series. They will be looking to  do the same vs Netherlands but it won't be easy as the home team has been playing good cricket of late. New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner. Kane Williamson will be missing in this series as well as he is healing his elbow injury. 

Match Details: 

Netherlands vs New Zealnd 1st T20I

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague 

Time: 8.30 pm IST

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman, Ben Sears

My Dream11 for NED vs NZ 1st T20I:

Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill (VC), Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen (C), Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Bas de Leede, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson

Netherlands likely playing 11:

Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand likely playing 11:

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

