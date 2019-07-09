New Zealand score the lowest in first 10 overs in World Cup 2019

New Zealand were tested by the Indian pacers during the first semi-final clash of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, as they crashed to the lowest score in the first ten overs in this edition of the marquee event.

After Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first, the New Zealand batsmen struggled to play against the Indian fast bowlers and were reduced to 27 for one in the first 10 overs of the all-important last-four encounter.

The Men in Blue began the match with a powerful bowling performance, delivering two maiden overs before conceding just a single to the Black Caps.

Subsequently, Jasprit Bumrah gave the breakthrough to India by removing Martin Guptill for one. The New Zealander was caught by Indian skipper Virat Kohli at second slip on the third delivery of the fourth over to reduce the opposition to one for one. Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson then managed to add just 26 runs to finish with 27 for one after 10 overs.

Notably, West Indies's score of 29 for two against India at the same venue during the group stage clash on June 28 was the second lowest total in the first 10 overs in the 2019 World Cup while New Zealand's tally of 30 for two against West Indies is third on the list.

India finished their group stage at the numero-uno spot, having won seven out of the nine matches they played in the ongoing edition of the quadrennial event. The Men in Blue's league stage clash against New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

The Kain Williamson-led side, on the other end, made a fourth-place finish in the World Cup 2019 points table after winning five out of their nine matches. However, New Zealand are heading into the semi-final encounter on the back of three successive defeats.