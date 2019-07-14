New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final live updates

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand take on England in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Sunday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Two teams, two captains, one prize. The biggest prize. The Cricket World Cup. If on May 30, 2019, people had said that the final of the World Cup 2019 would be between England and New Zealand, they were probably kidding. England, perhaps. But New Zealand?

At best, people foresaw them reaching the semi-finals, but they’ve managed to surpass that hurdle, beating India, the No. 1 side in the world to reach the final of the pinnacle event, need not forget, for the second year in a row. Few gave them a chance. They have been flying under the radar ever since they arrived, although just when they caught attention by remaining unbeaten after the first six games, Kane Williamson and his men endured three bumps along the way.

The bottom line is that they are here, on the cusp of history, a new dawn, a new beginning. With them is another side that attracted doubters. England went from being World Cup favourites to World Cup hopefuls to favourites again in a matter of one week. What a beating they dished out to Australia – a team that has dominated World Cups. They have been nicest cricket team with the nicest bunch of players. Will the nice guys finish first?

It was even more special because not too long ago at Lord’s, they had abjectly surrendered. But call it what you may – Michael Vaughan’s incinerating comments, the impact of Jason Roy at the top or simply that they have been the most consistent team since 2015 – Eoin Morgan and England are on the verge of banishing demons of the last 20 years of disappointments and heartbreaks.

From the 1999 edition, only two teams have won the World Cup. New Zealand and England knocked out both. Between them, England and New Zealand have just two ICC trophies – the Champions Trophy 2000 and the World T20 2010. What takes the cake is the guarantee of a fresh World Cup winner. The game deserves it.

Squads:

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro.