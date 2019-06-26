close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

New Zealand lock horns with Pakistan in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. New Zealand defeated West Indies by 5 runs in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand take on Pakistan in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes! 

# The clash will begin at 4:00 PM IST with no overs lost! 

# The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST! 

# Umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel are assessing the conditions with Marais Erasmus joining in as well. The toss is set to take place in a short while!  

# There will be an inspection next at 3:00 PM IST! 

# The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield! 

Pakistan need to register nothing short of a win when they take on New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday having emerged victorious against South Africa in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Pakistan are currently on the seventh spot having registered two wins and three losses with five points in six games. They need to win their remaining three matches in the tournament to stay alive.  

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently unbeaten in the tournament. They will be looking to make amends for a poor performance on the field in their previous clash against West Indies where Carlos Braithwaite nearly took the game away from them. 

Squads:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi. 

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain. 

