Wuth BCCI deciding to not engage in bilateral series vs Pakistan, the PCB has taken decision to host 2 tri-nation series in the next FTP cycle. As per the PTI report, these 2 series will involve England and Australia and is being done to generate revenue as Pakistan are playing fewer Test than others and the final stamp on it will be taken only in the ICC chief executive's meeting next week.

"Pakistan has taken the stance that since it will not be playing India in any bilateral series in the new FTP cycle it wants to host more tri-series events at home to generate revenue," A PCB source said.

He said that in the new FTP, Pakistan would be playing fewer Tests compared to other countries. "Bangladesh and West Indies have more matches because they will play India several times in the new FTP while Pakistan will not." The source said another issue which PCB has raised was that top three cricket-playing nations -- India, Australia and England -- all have scheduled five-Test series against each other in the new FTP while other sides will be playing mainly two, three or in some cases four Test series.

"Eight five percent of the new FTP is final and Pakistan will play a total of 133 international games between 2023 and 2027, including 12 home series against Australia, England, New Zealand," he added.

The source said that Pakistan will play a minimum of 29 Tests, 49 ODIs and 55 T20 internationals in the new cycle but matches might increase as well at the time of finalisation of the FTP.