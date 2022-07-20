NewsCricket
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

No India tour of Pakistan in next FTP, PCB decides to host tri-nation series to generate money

The PCB source said that Pakistan will play a minimum of 29 Tests, 49 ODIs and 55 T20 internationals in the new cycle but matches might increase as well at the time of finalisation of the FTP.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

No India tour of Pakistan in next FTP, PCB decides to host tri-nation series to generate money

Wuth BCCI deciding to not engage in bilateral series vs Pakistan, the PCB has taken decision to host 2 tri-nation series in the next FTP cycle. As per the PTI report, these 2 series will involve England and Australia and is being done to generate revenue as Pakistan are playing fewer Test than others and the final stamp on it will be taken only in the ICC chief executive's meeting next week. 

"Pakistan has taken the stance that since it will not be playing India in any bilateral series in the new FTP cycle it wants to host more tri-series events at home to generate revenue," A PCB source said.

He said that in the new FTP, Pakistan would be playing fewer Tests compared to other countries. "Bangladesh and West Indies have more matches because they will play India several times in the new FTP while Pakistan will not." The source said another issue which PCB has raised was that top three cricket-playing nations -- India, Australia and England -- all have scheduled five-Test series against each other in the new FTP while other sides will be playing mainly two, three or in some cases four Test series.

"Eight five percent of the new FTP is final and Pakistan will play a total of 133 international games between 2023 and 2027, including 12 home series against Australia, England, New Zealand," he added.

The source said that Pakistan will play a minimum of 29 Tests, 49 ODIs and 55 T20 internationals in the new cycle but matches might increase as well at the time of finalisation of the FTP.

India vs PakistanPakistan to host tri-nation seriesPakistan ICC FTPPakistan Test matches in FTP cyclePakistan to play AustraliaEnglandPCBBCCI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?