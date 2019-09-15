Not thinking about Test captaincy, focus is on limited-overs series against Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan limited-over captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he is currently focussing on the ODI and T20I matches against Sri Lanka and not thinking about the Test captaincy at all.

Earlier this week, Sarfaraz was retained as Pakistan's ODI and T20I skipper while Babar Azam was roped in as his deputy for the upcoming home series against Lanka.

However, Pakistan are yet to finalise their Test captain. But it seems that Sarfaraz is not really bothered as to who will be named skipper in the longest format of the game.

“I can’t say anything about the Test captaincy right now. My focus is entirely on the limited overs series against Sri Lanka. The rest is up to the PCB whoever they deem fit, the captaincy will be handed over to that person,” the Dawn quoted Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz further reflected on the discussion between him and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the team's captaincy following their dismal performance at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, where they finished fifth after winning five out of nine group stage matches.

“I was relaxed with regards to my captaincy when it had ended after the World Cup. I knew that whatever would happen would happen for good. We tried our best but just unfortunately couldn’t get the desired results. But I do believe that communication plays a huge role in clearing up the things between a captain and the PCB. If you talk about the World Cup, the higher authorities of the PCB including the Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan were in constant touch with me throughout the tournament,” he added.

Hailing Babar Azam's appointment as Pakistan's vice-captain, Sarfaraz said that he has a good understanding with the former and that he consult Babar as well as other players while taking some decisions.

“I have a good understanding with Babar Azam. He stands next to me in the slip cordon. It’s a good move to name him the vice-captain. He will be groomed for captaincy with time. In fact, I consult Babar and other players whenever I have to take a decision," the Pakistan captain said.

Pakistan are slated to play three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka from September 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi before the two sides head into three-match T20I series head into October 5.