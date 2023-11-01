NZ Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 32 in Pune, 2PM IST, November 1

South Africa will be up against New Zealand in match no. 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. The Proteas are in pole position along with India to reach the World Cup 2023 semifinals, having just lost 1 match in their first six games – to Netherlands – and have 10 points so far.

They will go up against 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand, who have lost two successive matches to India and Australia. Tom Latham’s side will look to bounce back to winning ways after a heart-breaking five-run loss to Australia in Dharamsala in their last game.

The Black Caps, though, will miss the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson and pacer Lockie Ferguson, who walked off the field in their last match after an achilles injury. The NZ cricket board informed that Williamson is unavailable for the next match against SA and his fitness will be accessed ahead of New Zealand’s next match against Pakistan.

“Every game is just as important as the next. And even though we’ve come off the back of a couple of losses, we’ve actually done a lot of good stuff as well. You know, it’s obvious, it's easy to point out the, I guess, the negatives and things that you may want to do better. But we’ve come close in both those games, especially the last one,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said in the pre-match press conference in Pune on Tuesday.

“And, you know, when you have some tight turnarounds, some quick turnarounds, it’s about trying to obviously recognising the areas that you want to get better, but then also focusing on the things that we do well. And if we do that, then as I said, hopefully we give ourselves a good chance towards the backing of each game,” Latham added.

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 Details

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: November 1, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Devon Conway

Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Marcon Jansen, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi