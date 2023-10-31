LIVE Updates | NZ vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update
New Zealand vs South Africa (NZ vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: New Zealand Need To Bounce Back.
Trending Photos
NZ vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: New Zealand and South Africa are set to face off in a crucial World Cup cricket match in Pune, offering an even playing field for both teams. Both sides have had their moments of triumph and disappointment in the current World Cup, with South Africa securing a one-wicket victory over Pakistan, and New Zealand coming close to a sensational chase against Australia, falling just five runs short. Both teams are vying for semi-final berths, with New Zealand needing a win to maintain their position, while a South African victory would almost guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals. The match promises to be high-stakes, with implications for other teams like Pakistan. The match highlights the impressive batting performances of both teams, featuring players like Quinton de Kock and Rachin Ravindra, who have been in outstanding form. The batting line-ups are well-matched, with power hitters and finishers on both sides.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 32 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs South Africa.
NZ vs SA Live: Weather Update
On Wednesday, November 1st, Pune is set to experience a rain-free day with clear skies prevailing. The weather forecast indicates plenty of sunshine, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 33°C during the afternoon, gradually tapering down to 24°C as the match advances.
NZ vs SA Live: Probable Playing XI
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
NZ vs SA Live: Full Squad
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams