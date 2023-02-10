ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Makes Big Statement Ahead of ICC Tournament, Says THIS

Two-time ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year, Babar Azam expressed his emotions of winning an ICC tournament trophy ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in India. The Pakistan captain said that he wants to be part of a World Cup-winning team and that he dreams of leading the Pakistan cricket team to the 50-over World Cup title.

Babar, who has done well in 50-over cricket over the last 24 months, is at the No.1 spot in the ODI Player Rankings, which he has held since July 2021 and named the ODI Player of the Year for the last two years. (ALSO READ: 'Rishabh Pant hota toh...,' Fans Missing India Batter During IND vs AUS 1st Test, Check Reactions Here)

During that time period, the right-hander batter has amassed a mountain of runs and his form has helped Pakistan remain one of the most competitive teams in one-day cricket as the Asian side has closed in on the No.1 team ranking. But while the personal accolades continue to flood in for Babar, team success is ultimately what he really strives for and the 28-year-old gets the chance to achieve the ultimate later this year at the ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup, set to be held in India later this year.

"The ambition is to be a part of the World Cup team and to win the tournament. The World Cup is coming up and my ambition is to perform well so that we can win it," Babar told ICC Digital.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year



Babar Azam had a stellar 2022 pic.twitter.com/jQHF0nAlIa February 2, 2023

"You see a lot of things individually too, but my goal right now is to win the World Cup," he added.

While Pakistan only played a total of nine ODI matches in 2022 -- losing just once in that span to Australia at home -- Babar`s side have a host of 50-over matches lined up over the coming months that will help them prepare for the World Cup.

A five-match series at home against New Zealand at the end of April and into May looms as the most immediate focus for Pakistan, with a three-game tour of Afghanistan and the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup -- reverting to 50-over format again -- all on the horizon prior to the World Cup.

While Babar has a good idea of what Pakistan's best XI will look like at the World Cup, he knows there is plenty of cricket that will be played prior to the tournament that will determine the make-up of his side.

"This year we have a lot of white ball cricket because of the World Cup...you need to take things step by step. You can`t really jump to your goal. You have to achieve it step by step," Babar noted.

"The mindset is to go step by step, but yeah you have it in the back of your mind that you need to perform well.But there is hard work and planning behind it," he added. (With IANS inputs)