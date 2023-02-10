'Rishabh Pant hota toh...,' Fans Missing India Batter During IND vs AUS 1st Test, Check Reactions Here

The Indian Cricket team is currently taking on mighty Australia in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A brilliant bowling effort from India got the Pat Cummins-led side all out for 177 in their first innings leaving a good chance for Rohit Sharma and co to make the most of this low total. In reply, Rohit and KL Rahul begin with great intent to bat on Day 1 and not lose any wickets. However, Rahul was trapped by spinner Todd Murphy and India finished Day 1 with 77 runs for the loss of one wicket.

On Day 2, R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma continued the innings with the Indian skipper getting a century and the night-watchman felling short in front of Todd Murphy. Later on, Pujara 7 (14) and star batter Virat Kohli 12 (26) were also trapped by the debutant off-spinner from Australia. Making his Test debut, Suryakumar Yadav was also not in his best shape as he was clean bowled by veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

Fans on social media could not hold themselves after the middle-order of India collapsed during the first Test against Australia. Netizens poured in tweets with Rishabh Pant's name saying that they miss the young wicketkeeper-batter. (READ: 'Sarfaraz Khan>SKY,' Fans Slam Management for Picking Suryakumar Yadav in India vs Australia 1st Test)

Rishabh Pant hota is kaju burfy ka career khatam tha. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND February 10, 2023

India is really missing Rishabh Pant the batter. — Shubham PANDITT (@PandittShubham) February 10, 2023

Will India win this series without pant and bumrah#askstarsports — roy sebastian (@royseba01724198) February 10, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja along with Rishabh Pant in tests are most valuable assets in the history of indian cricket......! — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) February 10, 2023

Pant saab Jaldi Thk ho yaar maza nhi aarha Test mein February 10, 2023

Idhar Pant hota toh es Burphy ka career kha jata #BGT2023 — Anuj Deswal (@AnujDeswal013) February 10, 2023

