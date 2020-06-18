On this day in 1983, Kapil Dev became first Indian to score ODI ton

On this day in 1983, former Indian cricketer became the first player from the country to notch up a century in the One-Day Internationals (ODI) during a match against Zimbabwe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter and informed its followers that Dev notched up India's maiden ODI century during a World Cup clash against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells.

"Runs: 175* (138),Fours: 16, Sixes: 6.#OnThisDay against Zimbabwe in 1983, Kapil Dev smashed the first century in ODIs for in the men's @cricketworldcup," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

India won the toss and opted to bat first during the clash of the prestigious event againt Zimbabwe in 1983.

The Men in Blue made a worst possible start as they lost their first five wickets inside just 17 runs.

Coming to bat at number sixth spot, captain Kapil Dev single handedly guided India to a respectable score of 266 for eight in the stipulated 60 overs.

Dev hammered a blistering unbeaten knock of 175 runs, including 16 boundaries and six sixes.

It was first-ever century by an Indian player in the 50-over format. Dev scored the knock off 138 balls and achieved the feat in the Men in Blue's 45th ODI.

Besides Dev, Syed Kirmani (24 not out) and Roger Binny (22) were the only other Indian batsmen to have managed to touch double figures.

For Zimbabwe, Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran bagged three wickets each, while Duncan Fletcher and John Traicos chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Madan Lal claimed three wickets, Binny took two wickets and Dev, Balwinder Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath took a wicket each to help India bundle out Zimbabwe for 235.

Kevin Curran and Robin Brown were the top scorers for Zimbabwe with 73 and 35 runs, respectively.

Dev was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant performance with the bat.