On this day in 2011, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to clinch second IPL title

On May 28 in 2011, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 58 runs in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK won the toss and opted to bat first during that match nine years ago.

Opener Michael Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95) provided the Chennai-based franchise to a perfect start as the duo not only notched up a half-century each but also stitched a solid 159-run partnership for the opening wicket.

While Hussey smashed three boundaries and as many sixes in 45-ball knock, while Vijay scored four boundaries and six maximums in 52-ball innings.

Subsequently, CSK skipper and experienced Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 13-ball 22 before being dismissed by Sreenath Aravind as the side posted a score of 205 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

For RCB, Sreenath Aravind and Chris Gayle bagged two wickets each while JS Mohammad also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets while Shadab Jakati took two wickets. Doug Bollinger, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo also contributed with a wicket each to restrict CSK to a score of 147 runs.

Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore with an unbeaten knock of 42 runs, while skipper Virat Kohli made a contribution of 32-ball 35.

Murali Vijay was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the bat.

CSK won their third trophy in the T20 lucrative tournament in 2018 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK was set to begin their campaign against four-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament indefinitely in April due to coronavirus pandemic.