On World Laughter Day, ICC shares pictures of cricketers cracking up

As all the cricketing activities across the world continue to remain at standstill in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping its fans entertained these days in unique ways such as by informing some record-breaking facts, posting some riddles for its followers to solve or by raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On the occassion of the World Laughter Day on May 3 (Sunday), the ICC once again took to its official Twitter handle and shared the pictures of the some of the cricketers absolutely cracking up.

The ICC began the thread by sharing a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni laughing their heart outs midway between their partnership in a World Cup match.

"Here's Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni having a laugh mid-way through a partnership in a World Cup match. That's one way to deal with pressure!," the ICC tweeted.

Here's Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni having a laugh mid-way through a partnership in a World Cup match. That's one way to deal with pressure! pic.twitter.com/OjfdVGl3Xc — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2020

The world's cricket governing body then shared a picture of four Australian World Cup-winning captains namely Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steve Waugh and Allan Border posing with the trophy together and laughing.

The tweet is then followed by a picture of some of Australian women cricketers, a photo of New Zealand's Trent Boult and Sri Lankan fielders from a clash, a picture of Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and her South African counterpart Dabe van Niekerk.

The ICC also shared a photo of legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga laughing after delivering a bowl to West Indies' Chris Gayle during a clash.

The world's cricket governing body concluded the thread by posting a laughing GIF of England's top-order batsman Joe Root.

"To close the thread, here's Joe Root absolutely cracking up," the ICC tweeted.

To close the thread, here's Joe Root absolutely cracking up pic.twitter.com/32e2qcWRWH — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2020

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year. This year it falls on May 3. It is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits.

In India, World Laughter Day was first observed on January 10, 1998, in Mumbai. It was created in 1998 by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. It was marked for world peace and to build up a sense of brotherhood and friendship through laughter.

World Laughter Day is mostly celebrated by gathering people at public places, but the celebrations have been marred this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.