PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 match in Karachi, 8 PM IST, September 23

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on England in the third match of the seven-game T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (September 23). The series is level at 1-1 after two matches with hosts Pakistan winning the last game on Thursday (September 22) by massive 10-wicket margin. Moeen Ali-led England had won the first game by six wickets.

With a lot of criticism around the opening pair of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s batting approach, the duo countered all the unkind remarks against them with an unbeaten opening partnership, as Pakistan chased down 200 to beat England by 10 wickets and level the seven-match T20I series 1-1.

After making 199/5 in 20 overs on a slow pitch, England must have fancied their chances of keeping Pakistan to a low score. But Babar, who struck an amazing 110 off 66 balls, and Rizwan, who hit 88 off 51 deliveries, came out all guns blazing to script a thumping victory for Pakistan with three balls to spare. During their match-winning stand of 203, Babar and Rizwan surpassed the tally of 1,743 runs by the Indian pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to gain the record for most runs by an opening pair in T20Is with 1,929 runs.

After the match, Rizwan revealed that faith between him and Babar, which sometimes is blind belief, is the secret to their success as an opening pair. “We have a lot of belief in each other. Somewhere, we blindly trust each other. If he says that we have to go after the bowling, then I understand why he is saying that, which shows how strong the communication is between us. In this innings, at the start, I was hitting the ball well. After that, he also found his groove and then we went all the way,” said Rizwan in the video released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter account.

Babar too agreed with Rizwan’s views. “Our aim is to build partnership and set a platform for our middle order which can make their job easier. The planning is such that we look to get 80 or 90 off the first ten overs. Accordingly, we decide when we have to execute our plans and take our chances.

“Sometimes, one of us is hitting the ball really well, so we communicate inside accordingly. We talk a lot to each other in the middle and that helps. We know that if we are there till the end, we can score 10-15 runs an over. When you are set, you are able to finish it at the end,” the Pakistan skipper said.

Match Details

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: September 23 at 8 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, David Willey

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Luke Wood

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Alex Hales

PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed/Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley, Luke Wood