Cricket

PAK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK-W vs SA-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 11

Pakistan vs Sputh Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK-W vs SA-W, Pakistan women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

(Source: Twitter)

South Africa, who won their opening contest against Bangladesh, will look to continue their winning run versus Pakistan women on Friday (March 11). SA start as favourites as they have won more games in head-to-head record versus Pakistan. In 24 games the two sides have played so far against each other, Pakistan have been victorious only four times while South Africa have won 18 matches. In World Cups, South Africa have an unbeaten record against Pakistan. 

That is why Friday's match will be a chance for Pakistani women to write history and win their first match against SA-W in a World Cup.

Match Details:

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, Match 9

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Date & Time: March 11th, at 6:30 AM IST and 2:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

PK-W vs SA-W, Match 9 Pitch Report: A nice breeze is coming across and the conditions should be pleasant. This pitch is full of runs – it will offer some turn in the second innings and both teams will look to put runs on the board.

PK-W vs SA-W, Match 9 Probable Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women Women: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Trisha Chetty, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lizelle Lee (vc), Omaima Sohail, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Fatima Sana

