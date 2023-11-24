Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday formally announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Announcing his retirement post on ‘X’ (previously Twitter), Imad penned down an emotional post and expressed gratitude for the support he received from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and fans alike.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan,” wrote Imad on X. (CSK Reunion In Ranchi: What Happened At MS Dhoni's Dinner Party For Suresh Raina; Pics)

Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.”

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage,” he added. (Watch: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed Enjoy Qawawali Night At Imam-Ul-Haq's Wedding Ceremony)

Imad represented Pakistan in 55 ODI matches, accumulating 986 runs while also securing 44 wickets.In the T20Is, Imad boasts 66 appearances, where he not only contributed 486 runs but also claimed an impressive 65 wickets.

Imad, now 34, was part of Pakistan's Under-19 World Cup-winning side in 2006 and went on to lead Pakistan in the next edition, in 2008. Imad made his debut for Pakistan in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Lahore. This was when international cricket returned to Pakistan six years after the attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

He represented Pakistan in the T20 World Cup that followed, in 2016. In 2019, he captained Pakistan in ODIs for the first time, as a stand-in against Australia in Dubai.

Imad is currently with Karachi Kings in the PSL, and recently played in the CPL and LPL as well.