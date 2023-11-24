Fans once again got a chance to witness 'Chinna Thala' and 'Thala' in one frame as Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni met in Ranchi. The two players were influential during their time with Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni and wife Sakshi hosted dinner for the former India cricketer who was in Ranchi for the Legends League Cricket game of Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

"Thank you so much for the great dinner @sakshisingh_r & @mahi7781 bhai," Raina captioned a post on Instagram. Pragyan Ojha was also invited over by Dhoni for dinner. (IND vs AUS: How MS Dhoni's Tip Helped Rinku Singh To Keep His Cool In Last Over Thriller Vs Australia)

Checkout the pictures below:

Raina & Dhoni in one frame

This picture made my day



Just look at those cutest Smile of them @msdhoni @ImRaina



73 Forever#SureshRaina #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/TCuR0zgmu1 — Sakshi (@Sakshi_Raina3) November 22, 2023

Raina - Dhoni- Sakshi in one frame



So finally you mentioned my name “Sakshi” in your post for the first time @ImRaina

Nevertheless it is for @SaakshiSRawat and not for me @Sakshi_Raina3 #SureshRaina #Sakshi #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/y7fGFJFjLp November 23, 2023

Coming to the first game of Raina's team, a magnificent knock of 89 runs off 54 balls from Gurkeerat Singh Mann steered Urbanrisers Hyderabad to a thrilling three runs win over India Capitals at the fifth match of Legends League Cricket (LLC) being played at JSCA International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. This is the second win for UrbanRisers Hyderabad in the league.

The Capitals won the toss and decided to field first, which was justified by their bowlers. Hyderabad openers Dwayne Smith (3) and Martin Guptill (2) returned to the pavilion cheaply, taking the score to 10/2. Sensing the danger, both the new batters - Gurkeerat Singh Mann and skipper Suresh Rana held the fort for the partnership of 92 runs and steered the score to beyond 100. ('Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet Plan Is Made By NASA Scientists,' Former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Trolled Following Bizarre Statement)

Suresh Raina (46) fell against KP Appanna. But Mann and new batter Peter Trego gave more strength to the team with another partnership of 65 runs. Munaf Patel prevented dangerous-looking Mann from scoring a century by dismissing him with 167/4 on the board.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Trego continued his aggression with 36 runs in just 20 balls. Stuart Binny added one run while Yogesh Nagar remained not out after scoring six runs. Isuru Udana took a total of two wickets.

India Capitals during their chase lost its top-order batting line - skipper Gautam Gambhir (0), Hashim Amla (5), Kirk Edwards (11) and Ben Dunk (5) well before the end of a powerplay with 43 on the board. Kevin Pieterson and Ricardo Powell averted the mounting threat with a partnership of 72 runs which ended by Mpofu as he clinched Powell (26) leaving the side at 115/5. Pietersen stitched yet another vital partnership of 42 runs with new batter Ashley Nurse and brought the team closer to the target.

Pietersen with his knock of 77 runs off 48 balls was dominated by Suyal who bowled him in the 18th over of the inning. The Englishman hammered six sixes and four boundaries. From 157/6, a nice little cameo from Ashley Nurse (41 runs off 25 balls) failed to bring victory for the Capitals as their opponent successfully restricted them at 186/6. Chris Mpofu took a total of two wickets.