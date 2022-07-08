Pakistan wicket-keeper and batter Kamran Akmal's family received a big shock when they got to know that a goat bought by them to sacrifice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha was stolen a day before the festival. The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated by muslims all over the world and on this day, they sacrifice an animal, be it a goat, sheep, cow or camels. This is their way of performing the sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). It will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10 but three days before the festival, the Akmal household has lost a goat.

Muslim families try and buy the sacrificial animals a week in advance by visiting the market as demand grows with the festival day approaching. Kamran Akmal's father had bought six goats in advance, keeping that in mind. But one of them was stolen on the night of July 7 (Thursday). Now the search is on for the thieves as the security department of the private housing society, where the family lives, has been told about the goat theft.

Kamran, nowadays, finds himself on the sidelines and runs a YouTube channel where he shares his opinion on various cricket matches happening around the world. Kamran however continues to play in domestic cricket of Pakistan as well as in Pakistan Super League. He represents Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

Despite his good show with the bat, Kamran continues to be sidelines as he is on the wrong side of the age, plus there are enough wicketkeepers and batters in the Pakistan team. Mohammad Rizwan keeps the wickets in all formats while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed travels with the team as the next replacement.

Kamran has featured for Pakistan in 53 Tests, scoring 2648 runs at an average of 30.79. He has 6 hundreds and 12 fifties to his name as well in this format. He has also featured in 157 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 3236 runs at an average of 26.09, with 5 tons and 10 fifties. He has played in 58 T20s, scoring 987 runs.