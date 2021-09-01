Pakistan follow India's example, wives and families to accompany cricketers for New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to follow the footsteps of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the board has finally allowed Pakistan cricketers to bring their families and support staff for the New Zealand series to ease off the players’ mental stress that comes with living alone in a bio-secure bubble.

Earlier in August, PCB announced that New Zealand will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five T20Is on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the ODIs slated to take place on September 17, 19, and 21, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

Notably, New Zealand are set to fly to Pakistan on board a chartered flight on September 11, a day after they complete their T20 series in Bangladesh, while the Pakistan cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on September 8 to prepare for the series, according to the PCB. After a day of quarantine, the Green Shirts will start training on September 10.

Interestingly, PCB, in December last year, had allowed its cricketers travel their families, both home and abroad, during the series against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and West Indies. However, the board reversed its decision in June and did not allow players and support staff to bring their families along during the England tour.

But PCB has once again made a U-turn on their decision as it is now allowing families of Pakistan cricketers to travel with their kin.

Meanwhile, PCB on Monday (August 31) announced that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 percent crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series.

The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled on September 17,19 and 21, while approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch the September 25, September 26, September 29, October 1 and October 3 T20Is.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have an Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the stadia.