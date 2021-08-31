He can organise 'Taliban Premier League': Twitterati blast Shahid Afridi for his remarks

As throngs try to escape Afghanistan after Taliban took over the country, ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Monday delivered a shocker when he came out in support of the militant outfit, listing out its positives.

The cricketer compared to old regime with the new and listed “allowing women to work, including politics”, “Taliban support and love cricket” as positives. Afridi's latest comment came while he was speaking to medipersons and a video of which has gone viral on social media.

While his Afghanistan counterparts have been vocal against the Taliban, Afridi's remarks drew criticism from many. Most slammed at the ex-Pakistani all-rounder, here are a few reactions:

Yea!! He can organize 20/20 league matches there too… Taliban Pro League (TPL) — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 30, 2021

"They are allowing women to work"... the very concept of 'allowing' women to do anything is repugnant — Khemta Hannah Jose (@khemta_h_jose) August 31, 2021

no wonder !! Last time he gave some statement about "Women - When the anchor asked Afridi about his view on women’s playing cricket in Peshawar, Afridi replied derisively: “Our women have magic in their hands; they are good cooks.” — FemaleHumanBeing (@FemaleHumanBei2) August 30, 2021

The hypocrisy in this. Shahid Afridi will soon regret what he is saying here unfortunately. Taliban is like a movement that spread beyond borders, irrespective of anything that stands in front of it. Pakistan will be in crosshairs of course, it's no rocket science. https://t.co/IzXbkV1e8d — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) August 31, 2021

Shahid Afridi the Brand Ambassador of Taliban premier league . https://t.co/fSuBWHi7Pf — PS (@pushkalsachdev1) August 31, 2021

