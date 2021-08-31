हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Afridi

He can organise 'Taliban Premier League': Twitterati blast Shahid Afridi for his remarks

Shahid Afridi on Monday delivered a shocker when he came out in support of the militant outfit, listing out its positives. 

He can organise &#039;Taliban Premier League&#039;: Twitterati blast Shahid Afridi for his remarks
Twitterati blasts Shahid Afridi for his statement on Taliban (Reuters/File Photo)

As throngs try to escape Afghanistan after Taliban took over the country, ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Monday delivered a shocker when he came out in support of the militant outfit, listing out its positives. 

The cricketer compared to old regime with the new and listed “allowing women to work, including politics”, “Taliban support and love cricket” as positives. Afridi's latest comment came while he was speaking to medipersons and a video of which has gone viral on social media. 

While his Afghanistan counterparts have been vocal against the Taliban, Afridi's remarks drew criticism from many. Most slammed at the ex-Pakistani all-rounder, here are a few reactions:  

Meanwhile, Afridi said on Monday the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) might be his last and he would love to play for Quetta Gladiators.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shahid AfridiAfghanistan
Next
Story

Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Must Watch

PT41M9S

Taal Thok Ke: How dangerous is the 'coalition' of Pakistan and Taliban?