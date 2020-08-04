Pakistan must beat England in 'all departments' to win matches, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that his side will have to defeat England "in all departments" to secure a win in the matches.

"If you want to win a game against a good team then there are challenges always in your way. It`s not like you go out and win it with ease. When you are playing in other`s conditions, you have to beat them in all departments to win a match," ESPNcricinfo quoted Misbah as saying.

England are high on confidence as they defeated West Indies in the three-match Test series by 2-1. The team has also sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

England have gained a 2-0 lead in the series over Ireland with the final ODI set to be played on Tuesday. After that, England will take on Pakistan in the first Test, beginning August 5.

Misbah further stated, "Our bowlers are in good form and there are encouraging signs but it depends how we play those conditions and how we play the game, and exploit them in our favour."

Both England and Pakistan will be looking to grab the key World Test Championship (WTC) points which will help them move up on the points table.

England and Pakistan currently hold the third and fifth spot on the WTC points table with 226 and 140 points respectively.

England moved up to the third position after the series against the West Indies and could potentially leapfrog Australia to second place if they managed to overpower Pakistan. Whereas, Pakistan have a chance of overtaking New Zealand to claim the fourth position on the table.