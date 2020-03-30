Pandya brothers play cricket at home amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

With all the cricketing activities across the world have come to standtill due to coronavirus outbreak, Pandya brother--Hardik and Krunal--are showing their countrymen how they can have fun while staying at home amid the 21-day lockdown in India.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, all-rounder Krunal posted a video of him and his younger brother Hardik spending some quality time at home by playing cricket with their family members.

Along with the video, Krunal urged the citizens to stay home and be safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We can have fun indoors too.Please stay home and be safe everyone @hardikpandya7," he wrote.

We can have fun indoors too Please stay home and be safe everyone @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

The two brothers were due to represent Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was later postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till April 15 due to coronavirus fear.

The opening clash of the 13th edition of the IPL was slated to take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country in order to combat the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the coronavirus has affected more than 1000 people in India and claimed the lives of 29 people.