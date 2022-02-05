PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.13 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST February 5

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans on Saturday (February 5) in Match No.13 of the PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2022. Peshawar Zalmi showcased a good all-round performance in the previous match against Karachi Kings and won by 7runs. Their bowling attack was not upto the mark in starting of the tournament but now has shown promising performance in the last few matches.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are currently on top of the points table and the only team which is unbeaten so far in the tourney. Sultans have dominated every opponent faced as they played 4 games and won all four of them in spectacular fashion. Multan Sultans will look to continue their dominant run so far and win this fixture.

Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 13

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 5th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

PES vs MUL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik (vc), Shan Masood, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik

PES vs MUL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees