PM Narendra Modi Visits Indian Dressing Room To Motivate Players After Loss To Australia In Cricket World Cup 2023 Final; See PIC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian cricket team dressing room after the Men in Blue lost the Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia in Ahmedabad. Chasing 241 to win, Australia did a fine job as they chased it down with 6 wickets in hand and 7 overs to spare. Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were tearful at the end of the final. Rest of the team members too looked very emotional after the loss.

India had come into the final on back of ten consecutive wins but the journey was cut short by a very strong Australian performance. India never looked dominating the proceedings in the game and with the ball, after ten overs, the match always seemed lost.

Modi reached out to the player to share thei pain and also pass on some motivational words.

Ravindra Jadeja shared the photo of Modi meeting him and the other members of the squad on Sunday night. Check it below.

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

Jadeja wrote: "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also praised the Indian team despite their loss in the final. He said that the Rohit Sharma-led side were excellent throughout the tournament. Shah said that the team showed a lot of hard work, discipline to reach such heights and one bad day in office ended the tournament. He said that the whole country is proud of the achievement of the Men in Blue.