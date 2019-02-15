Pulwama terror attack: Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal condole death of CRPF personnel

In one of the worst terror attacks, as many as 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives while several left injured when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed terror group in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

It is regarded as one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as of now.

The news sent shock waves across the country, with many condemning the attack as well as sending their condolences to the families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The sports fraternity too come in unison to pay their tributes to the martyrs.From former opener Virendra Sehwag to ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal all took to their official Twitter handle to condemn the attack.

Here is what they tweeted:

Virender Sehwag: Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge

Virat Kohli: I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans.

Rishabh Pant: The news of terrible & cowardly attack in #Pulwama has left me extremely saddened; My heart goes out to the families of martyrs, may their soul rest in peace.

VVS Laxman: Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred . I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Shikhar Dhawan: Deeply saddened and disturbed by the news. I condemn the terror attack in #Pulwama. My condolences to the families of the jawans who sacrificed their lives.

Harbhajan Singh: My heart goes out for our Jawans who lost their lives as martyrs to save our country! condolences to all the families who today lost a son, husband, father or brother.. as a nation we cry.. as a nation we unite! #pulwamaattack

Yuvraj Singh: Just read the news on the #KashmirTerrorAttack as was traveling and facing poor connections. Deeply saddened by this cowardly attack and the loss of the precious lives of our brave Jawans. My heartfelt condolences to the family of all our martyrs. #KashmirTerrorAttack

Saina Nehwal: Shocked to hear the news of the #KashmirTerrorAttack .. my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the martyred CRPF jawans

Rohit Sharma: Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers.

Kuldeep Yadav: Heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers in the #Pulwama attack.Really disturbed to hear about this.May their souls rest in peace and hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 p.m at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on Thursday.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack.