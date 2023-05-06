topStoriesenglish2603694
RR All-Rounder Riyan Parag Reacts To Brutal Trolling After Another Flop Show In IPL 2023

Parag scored just 4 off 6 balls vs Gujarat Titans which led to trolls attacking him pn Twitter. Later, the RR all-rounder posted a cryptic himself to reveal his current mood amid poor form.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag sent a cryptic tweet after another flop show in IPL 2023 vs Gujarat Titans (GT). The tweet appeared to be an answer for all the brutal trolling Parag received after he scored just four off 6 balls in the match, failing to leave an impact on the game yet again. The reason why Parag gets trolled online is the combination of his outspoken behaviour and his low returns in the IPL. Parag has not really delivered the goods in the league despite his franchise retaining him season after season. This year has been even worse.  

Also Read | IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Leaders: GT Strengthen Lead At The Top; RR Still In Top 4

A poor IPL 2023 for Riyan Parag

In 6 games, Parag has scored just 58 runs in IPL 2023. He was coming into the IPL after a solid domestic season. Parag likes to speak his mind on Twitter and ahead of the IPL season, he had tweeted: "My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL." Clearly, the tweet has not aged well. So far, Parag has hit only 3 sixes from 6 games. 

Riyan Parag trolled

RR fans are now frustrated with Parag and his consistent failures to win games for the franchise. Given the role of a finisher, Parag has not really lived up to the tag. When he came in as an Impact Player for Rajasthan, fans believed it was his last chance to retain his name. However, Friday night innings turned out to be yet another poor outing for the Assam-born cricketer. He was trapped in front of the stumps against Rashid Khan and went back with a dejected look on his face after scorin just 4. 

Here's how Twitter trolled Parag after his failure vs GT

Parag reacts to the trolling amid poor form

Parag took to twitter to reveal his emotions after the RR vs GT clash at Jaipur. He tweeted: "Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai! (Good or bad times, both eventually pass)".

The cricketer is undoubtedly feeling quite low and is trying to deal with the bad phase on the 22 yards with some motivational quotes. Let's see whether the 'good times' come in this IPL or not.

