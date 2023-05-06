IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Leaders: GT Strengthen Lead At The Top; RR Still In Top 4

Gujarat Titans (GT) came back to winning ways and that too in style when they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in Match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) on Friday night. After suffering a shock defeat vs Delhi Capitals (DC), a few nights ago, GT made a big statement with this thumping win at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Hardik Pandya was a happy captain as he not only led his side get back to winning ways but also played a good hand after a long time. Hardik stroked an unbeaten 39 off just 15 balls to take his side home. His knock included 3 fours and 3 sixes each.

Rashid Khan got the Player of the Match award with a match-winning spell of 3 for 14 from 4 overs. The Afghanistan spinner was at the top of his craft as he dismissed R Ashwin, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer to complete three wickets in the game.

GT remain at the top of the Points Table

Titans have almost sealed their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs as they registered their seventh win of the season. With 14 points, they remain at the top of the standings and their quest will now be to continue to dominate the table. At the same time, after enjoying their lead for a long time in the standings, RR's campaign has fallen back a little. They have slipped to fourth in the points table with five wins from 10 games.

CSK can jump to second spot today

Chennai Super Kings are on the third spot in the table with 11 points. They have a chance to jump to get second-place finish on Saturday afternoon. If they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the return fixture of IPL's 'El Clasico', they will go to the second spot with 13 points, replacing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The MS Dhoni-led side were nearing a win vs LSG in their last IPL encounter in Lucknow but the game was washed out after just one innings. Both LSG and CSK shared a point each, as a result.

Orange and Purple Cap Leaders

The Orange Cap continues to rest well on Faf du Plessis' head. He has 466 runs in 9 games. Yashasvi Jaiswal is nearing him at the top with 442 runs from 10 matches. The Purple cap is with Titans' Mohammed Shami, who picked up one wicket vs RR on Friday. Rashid too have 18 wickets but better average takes Shami ahead of him.