Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh & Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu?

The excitement in the air is palpable as the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group semi-finals gear up for an exhilarating showdown. Set to unfold from March 2nd to March 6th, 2024, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the clash of the titans. The thrill of the game will be brought straight to your screens, LIVE and exclusive, courtesy of JioCinema and Sports18 Khel. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, as the action kicks off at 9:30 AM onwards.

It's down to the final four _



Here are the semi-finalists of the IDFC FIRST Bank #RanjiTrophy!



Which team are you rooting for _



__ 2nd March to 6th March

_ JioCinema

__ https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc pic.twitter.com/p4SVK6JglO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 27, 2024

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh: A Battle of Grit and Skill

In the first semi-final encounter, Vidarbha will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in a showdown of grit and skill. Vidarbha, led by the talented Akshay Wadkar, secured their spot after a commanding victory over Karnataka, showcasing stellar performances from Atharva Taide and Aditya Sarwate. On the other side, Madhya Pradesh, captained by Shubham S Sharma, clinched a nail-biting win against Andhra Pradesh, with Anubhav Agarwal's exceptional bowling leading the charge.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Titans

The second semi-final promises to be equally riveting as Mumbai takes on Tamil Nadu. Mumbai, a powerhouse in Ranji Trophy history, relies on the experience of players like Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane to lead them to victory. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore, aims to continue their winning momentum after a stunning victory over reigning champions Saurashtra.

Match Details

Date and Time: March 2 - March 6, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM IST

Venues: VCA Stadium, Nagpur (Madhya Pradesh vs. Vidarbha) and Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai (Mumbai vs. Tamil Nadu)

Live Broadcast: Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: JioCinema

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Semi-Final: Live streaming

What date will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will take place on March 2, Saturday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will be played at the VCA Stadium.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh begin?

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will begin at 9:30 am IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match?

The Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh match will be televised on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final match?

The Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh For the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final?

Vidarbha Full Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar (c) (wk), Mohit Kale, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Akshay Wakhare, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey

Madhya Pradesh Full Squad: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Harsh Gawli, Shubham S Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Sumit Kushwah, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amarjeet Singh, Aditya Shrivastava, Mihir Hirwani, Rishabh Chouhan, Aryan Pandey.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final: Live streaming

When is the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final?

The Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final match will be played from March 2 to March 6.

Where is the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final being played?

The Ranji Trophy Semi-Final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

What time does the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final start?

The Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final will begin at 9:30 AM IST on each of the five days.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final?

The Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final will be televised live on channels the Sports18 Network.

How can I stream the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final LIVE?

Live streaming of the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Semi-Final will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: Ranji Trophy squads

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shams Mulani, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Sylvester DSouza

Tamil Nadu: Vimal Khumar, N Jagadeesan(w), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Pradosh Paul, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, Boopathi Kumar, Washington Sundar, Mohamed Ali, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Trilok Nag, Suresh Lokeshwar, RS Mokit Hariharan, Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Sen, Ajay Krishna, B Sachin