Ravi Shastri gets NEW JOB after stepping down as Team India coach, check details here

Legends League Cricket, a professional league for retired cricketers, on Monday announced former India head coach Ravi Shastri has been roped in as Commissioner of the League.

Shastri completed his term with the Indian cricket team as head coach and he is starting a new inning with Legends League Cricket (LLC). The global league where former cricketers, legends of the game, will be playing competitive cricket is looking at emerging as a professional league, where the legends can relive old rivalries on the field. Shastri, with his successful career as an all-rounder cricketer and then a thriving coach of Team India, brings immense value to the league.

The first season is scheduled to be held in January 2022 in the Gulf.

"It feels great to remain connected with cricket in the thick of the action, especially with the Legends of the game who have been champions in their own rights. It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead", RaviShastri stated in an official release.

The first season of LLC is scheduled to be held in January 2022 in the Gulf. The league will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 teams representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World.

Andrew Leipus who had been associated with Team India and also National Cricket Academy has already joined as the Director of Sports Science to oversee the fitness of all the players joining the league. With Ravi Shastri joining the Legends League Cricket as its Commissioner, the league will get more exciting and promising.