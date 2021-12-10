हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cricket news

Ravi Shastri makes comment on Rohit Sharma becoming India's ODI and T20I captain

With Rahul Dravid taking charge as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and Rohit Sharma named the captain of both ODI and T20I teams, a new era has begun in Indian cricket, bringing curtains down on the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era. 

Ravi Shastri makes comment on Rohit Sharma becoming India&#039;s ODI and T20I captain
(Source: Twitter)

With Rahul Dravid taking charge as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and Rohit Sharma named the captain of both ODI and T20I teams, a new era has begun in Indian cricket, bringing curtains down on the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era. 

Shastri was an efficient coach and his success was there to be seen. India won two back-to-back Test series in Australia and won matches in England, South Africa and West Indies.

While speaking to The Week, Shastri commented on Kohli's tenure as all-format captain of the Indian cricket team. 

He said, "At the end of the day, he has been a tactically sound captain. Efficient. People will always judge you by results, or not by how you got the runs, but how many runs you scored. He has evolved well; he has matured as a player. It is not easy being captain of the Indian team. He should feel proud of what he has achieved."

The former Team India head coach also spoke on how Rohit will be as captain.  

He said, "Rohit is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let's say, in football."

Rohit Sharma has captained Team India in eight ODIs, winning two of them. He has also captained India in 22 T20Is, winning 18 of the contests.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
cricket newsCricketRohit SharmaVirat KohliRavi Shastri
Next
Story

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root and Dawid Malan half-centuries rescue England on Day 3

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Ex CJI Ranjan Gogoi talks about sexual harassment case against him