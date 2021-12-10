Ravi Shastri makes comment on Rohit Sharma becoming India's ODI and T20I captain

With Rahul Dravid taking charge as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and Rohit Sharma named the captain of both ODI and T20I teams, a new era has begun in Indian cricket, bringing curtains down on the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era.

Shastri was an efficient coach and his success was there to be seen. India won two back-to-back Test series in Australia and won matches in England, South Africa and West Indies.

While speaking to The Week, Shastri commented on Kohli's tenure as all-format captain of the Indian cricket team.

He said, "At the end of the day, he has been a tactically sound captain. Efficient. People will always judge you by results, or not by how you got the runs, but how many runs you scored. He has evolved well; he has matured as a player. It is not easy being captain of the Indian team. He should feel proud of what he has achieved."

The former Team India head coach also spoke on how Rohit will be as captain.

He said, "Rohit is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let's say, in football."

Rohit Sharma has captained Team India in eight ODIs, winning two of them. He has also captained India in 22 T20Is, winning 18 of the contests.