R Ashwin likely to be available for next game, says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has said that their star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will likely be available for their next game but the final decision rest with their team physio Patrick Farhat. Ashwin had injured his left-shoulder in the Capitals thrilling super-over victory over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (September 20).

Ashwin was later seen in the dressing room with a sling on his left arm and an ice-pack on the shoulder in what looked like a shoulder dislocation.

Speaking about Ashwin’s injury, Iyer said “It's only up to the physio right now. When I spoke to him at the end of the game, he was like 'I will be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day, it's the physio's decision. He is a strong-minded guy, we hope he is available for the next game.”

Ashwin had sustained the injury on the final ball off his first over, when he tried to save a single being taken by Kings XI batsman Glenn Maxwell. The veteran spinner dived and fell at an awkward angle, looking in considerable pain following that. Clutching his left-shoulder, he left the field immediately and didn’t return to the field to complete his quota of overs.

Ashwin, playing against his former side, had turned the match around when he dismissed Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran in the same over.

"Credit to Ashwin, he almost changed the game in that over. It is up to the physio but Ashwin said he is available for the next game. It was really gutsy of (Axar) to lead the team in that area. It is good to know in the back of mind that I have an extra spinner who can pick it up. (Super Over combo) we usually go left-right combination, it becomes difficult for the bowler,” Iyer further added.

It remains to be seen whether the seasoned Ashwin can return to the fold for Delhi Capitals’ next game against Chennai Super Kings on September 25.