Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates IPL 2023 Title To MS Dhoni, Says ‘Mahi Bhai Aapke Liye Kuch Bhi…’

Ravindra Jadeja wasn’t sure if he was going to be part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in the IPL 2023 season. But on Monday night, Jadeja hit the winning runs which took CSK to their fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The CSK all-rounder ended IPL 2023 campaign with 190 runs in 16 matches and 20 wickets at an average 21. But over the course of the IPL 2023 season, he managed to repair what was a fractured relationship with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Midway through the IPL 2022 season, Jadeja was replaced by Dhoni as the CSK skipper once again, following which the all-rounder pulled out of the rest of the matches due to an injury.

Jadeja unfollowed CSK on their social media platform which led to speculation that the all-rounder might not be retained by Dhoni and the team for IPL 2023 season. However, Dhoni put his foot down to retain Jadeja ahead of the IPL 2023 auction and kept his faith in the all-rounder as well.

A day after being crowned IPL 2023 champions, Jadeja dedicated the title to Dhoni and posted pictures of himself and his wife Rivaba with MS Dhoni in the CSK dressing room. “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…” Jadeja tweeted.

Jadeja smashed 15 off 6 balls, including 10 off the last two deliveries to lift CSK to their fifth IPL title in 14 season. He dedicated the win to the ‘special member of the CSK side’ – MS Dhoni. “I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I’d like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us,” Jadeja said after the match.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded the Saurashtra all-rounder for delivering in style. Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Live’, Irfan Pathan said, “Hat’s off to Sir Jadeja. He delivered for CSK in a crunch situation and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He held on to his nerves even as the game seemed to have slipped away from CSK's grip. Personally, he went through a lot last season, but the India star all-rounder has put all the disappointments behind him. The son of Gujarat wins it for a team from Chennai in front of a capacity ground in Ahmedabad. It couldn't have been better.”