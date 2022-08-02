Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made an impressive come back in the first two T20 matches against West Indies after missing three-match ODI series due to injury. Jadeja scored 16 and 1/26 in the first match and followed that up with 27 and 1/16 with the ball in the second game on Monday (August 1) night.

In a video which is going viral from the first India vs West Indies T20 match, Kris Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri are heard praising Jadeja from the commentary box with the all-rounder batting in the middle. In the short clip, Shastri is heard saying that India could easily score 200 runs if Jadeja or skipper Rohit Sharma bat through to the end while former chairman of selector Srikkanth cheers him on by saying ‘Come on Jadeja, you ex-coach believes in you from the commentary box’.

Srikkanth was talking about Shastri, who was Team India’s head coach till recently before he was replaced by Rahul Dravid. WATCH the viral clip of Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth in commentary box talking about Ravindra Jadeja here…

Meanwhile, West Indies left-arm pace bowler Obed McCoy produced one of the most impactful bowling performances in T20 International cricket history as he demolished India for 138 to guide the hosts to a series-levelling five-wicket win at the Warner Park on Tuesday (IST). The 25-year-old quick, egged on by a raucous crowd, produced the best-ever figures by a West Indies bowler in the shortest format before the home side held its nerve in the final over to level the five-match series at 1-1.

McCoy ended with 6/17 from a brilliant four-over spell which was a mix of accurate cutters and changes of pace. Opener Brandon King then top-scored with 68 (52 deliveries) to inspire a successful West Indies chase. Devon Thomas arrived at the back end and demonstrated his maturity and skills with a crucial unbeaten 31 off 19 balls which included a six and a four to take West Indies home in the final over.

With West Indies requiring 10 runs from the last over, Thomas cleared the ropes at extra cover with the first legitimate delivery of the over from seamer Avesh Khan before slashing the next ball to the backward point boundary.

“It’s a great feeling. I’ve been working really hard and to be able to perform against a top side like India, is a great, great feeling,” said McCoy, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’. “I think when you’re bowling you’ve got to have a clear mind, you go with your plans and you assess the conditions – the ground, the wind, everything – and you just bowl accordingly.”

(with IANS inputs)