हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja returns to No. 1 spot as Test all-rounder, Pakistan’s Babar Azam jumps four places ahead of Virat Kohli

In the Test batting ranking, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s monumental century in the second Test against Australia powered him up to 5th spot, a rise of three places.

Ravindra Jadeja returns to No. 1 spot as Test all-rounder, Pakistan’s Babar Azam jumps four places ahead of Virat Kohli
Team India and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (Source: Twitter)

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the No. 1 position in ICC’s Test cricket all-rounders ranking list. Jadeja rose to the top spot after West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder slipped one place while teammate Ravichandran Ashwin remained static in third position in the all-rounders table. 

Jadeja’s all-round contribution was enough for him to regain the top all-rounder spot from Jason Holder, who had held it since February 2021. Jadeja’s only previous time on top was in August 2017, when he spent a week at number one.

In the Test batting ranking, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s monumental century in the second Test against Australia powered him up to 5th spot, a rise of three places. As a result Babar is now four places ahead of his Indian rival Virat Kohli and two ahead of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, in 7th place. 

Batting for almost two days, Babar played a marathon knock of 196 in 425 deliveries as Pakistan pulled off a sensational draw. The performance has seen Babar gain three spots, moving up to No.5 in the rankings chart.  

Other star performers with the bat from the same match – Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja – have also taken a massive leap. Rizwan has moved up six spots, to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104* in the second innings. Usman Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44 not out in Karachi, moves up eleven spots to No.13.  

In the ICC Test bowling ranking, Australian skipper Pat Cummins continues to lead the pack with 885 points while Indian off-spinner is in second pace with 850 points. Jasprit Bumrah is the next best Indian bowler with 830 points while Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up four wickets in the first innings of the third Test against Australia, is in 6th place with 809 points. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravindra JadejaICC RankingBabar AzamVirat KohliRavichandran AshwinPat Cummins
Next
Story

IPL 2022: WHY Shreyas Iyer was picked over Pat Cummins as KKR captain, coach David Hussey explains

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russian convoy on the streets of Ukraine, see 50 big news related to the war |