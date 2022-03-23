Ravindra Jadeja returns to No. 1 spot as Test all-rounder, Pakistan’s Babar Azam jumps four places ahead of Virat Kohli

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the No. 1 position in ICC’s Test cricket all-rounders ranking list. Jadeja rose to the top spot after West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder slipped one place while teammate Ravichandran Ashwin remained static in third position in the all-rounders table.

Jadeja’s all-round contribution was enough for him to regain the top all-rounder spot from Jason Holder, who had held it since February 2021. Jadeja’s only previous time on top was in August 2017, when he spent a week at number one.

In the Test batting ranking, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s monumental century in the second Test against Australia powered him up to 5th spot, a rise of three places. As a result Babar is now four places ahead of his Indian rival Virat Kohli and two ahead of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, in 7th place.

Pat Cummins makes gains in all-rounders' chart Both Pakistan and Australia skippers move up in the weekly update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Batting for almost two days, Babar played a marathon knock of 196 in 425 deliveries as Pakistan pulled off a sensational draw. The performance has seen Babar gain three spots, moving up to No.5 in the rankings chart.

Other star performers with the bat from the same match – Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja – have also taken a massive leap. Rizwan has moved up six spots, to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104* in the second innings. Usman Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44 not out in Karachi, moves up eleven spots to No.13.

In the ICC Test bowling ranking, Australian skipper Pat Cummins continues to lead the pack with 885 points while Indian off-spinner is in second pace with 850 points. Jasprit Bumrah is the next best Indian bowler with 830 points while Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up four wickets in the first innings of the third Test against Australia, is in 6th place with 809 points.