RCB Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 20 in Bangalore, 330PM IST, April 15
Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to end their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 when they taken on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru in the afternoon clash of the Saturday double header. The David Warner-led side have lost all the four matches they have played this season. RCB, on the other hand, have lost their way after starting the tournament with a win. After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening clash of IPL 2023, RCB have lost two matches on the trot. Their last loss vs to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) where they failed to defend a 200+ score, their death bowling issues coming to the fore.
Also Read | Ahead Of RCB vs DC, Rishabh Pant Visits M Chinnaswamy Stadium To Surprise Teammates - Watch
DC are currently at the bottom of the table while RCB are at the 8th place in the standings. DC will wan their stars like Warner, Prithvi Shaw to shine. Mitchell Marsh has rejoined the squad after getting married back home last week and is available for selection. For RCB, the veterans Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will hold the key. Glenn Maxwell must come good soon and the bowlers must try and put up a good show to find the 2nd win of the season for the team.
Mitch is ready and so are we _#RCBvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4yVdYMCKCv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2023
RCB vs DC Full Squad
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel
RCB vs DC Probable XIs
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
__ _____ ___ ____ __ ______ ____ _____ _#RP17 is our reason to smile this Friday evening _#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/0RflJVgqFv— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2023
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-captain: Philip Salt
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Faf du Plessis
Allrounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav
