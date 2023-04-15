RCB Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 20 in Bangalore, 330PM IST, April 15

Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to end their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 when they taken on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru in the afternoon clash of the Saturday double header. The David Warner-led side have lost all the four matches they have played this season. RCB, on the other hand, have lost their way after starting the tournament with a win. After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening clash of IPL 2023, RCB have lost two matches on the trot. Their last loss vs to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) where they failed to defend a 200+ score, their death bowling issues coming to the fore.

DC are currently at the bottom of the table while RCB are at the 8th place in the standings. DC will wan their stars like Warner, Prithvi Shaw to shine. Mitchell Marsh has rejoined the squad after getting married back home last week and is available for selection. For RCB, the veterans Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will hold the key. Glenn Maxwell must come good soon and the bowlers must try and put up a good show to find the 2nd win of the season for the team.

RCB vs DC Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

RCB vs DC Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Philip Salt

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Faf du Plessis

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav